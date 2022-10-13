PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.73-$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.73 EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $168.33. The company had a trading volume of 78,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,943. The firm has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,255.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
