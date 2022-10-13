PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.73-$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.73 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $168.33. The company had a trading volume of 78,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,943. The firm has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4,255.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.