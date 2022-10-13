PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Update

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the September 15th total of 176,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PepGen Price Performance

PepGen stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 152,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. PepGen has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $16.99.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts expect that PepGen will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Articles

