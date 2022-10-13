PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Update

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the September 15th total of 176,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PepGen Price Performance
PepGen stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 152,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. PepGen has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $16.99.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts expect that PepGen will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Featured Articles
