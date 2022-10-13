Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after buying an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,136,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

