Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 137,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 180,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 513,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.