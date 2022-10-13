Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGC traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. 2,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,936. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 357.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

