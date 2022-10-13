Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. 18,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,028. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.