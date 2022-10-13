Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $372,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,408. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $77.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

