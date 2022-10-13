Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.19-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $108.00 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,948,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 144.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 178,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 265,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,060,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

