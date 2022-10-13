Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $939.09 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $939.09 million and approximately $78.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pax Dollar has a current supply of 945,642,940.11. The last known price of Pax Dollar is 0.99786915 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $78,114,127.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paxos.com/usdp/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

