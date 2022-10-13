Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $25.96. 29,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

