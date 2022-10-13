Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.80. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,250 shares of company stock worth $243,103 and sold 1,750 shares worth $62,245. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,799,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,794,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,573,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 985,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

