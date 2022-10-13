Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.13

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and traded as high as $20.97. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 1,564 shares traded.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $93.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.