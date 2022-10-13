Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PRTY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $527.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 406.6% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 4,842,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,598 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 373,190 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

