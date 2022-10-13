Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,494. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Partner Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.