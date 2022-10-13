Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,494. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.78.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
