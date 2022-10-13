Parthenon LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,448,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,230. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $352.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.