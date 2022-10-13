Parthenon LLC Buys New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

KMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.94. 18,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

