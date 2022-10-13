Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.34. The company had a trading volume of 401,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,228. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $326.85 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.53 and its 200-day moving average is $370.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

