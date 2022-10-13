PARSIQ Price Down 16.3% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $607,203.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ (PRQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. PARSIQ has a current supply of 310,256,872 with 173,215,031.77939 in circulation. The last known price of PARSIQ is 0.08877765 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $663,305.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parsiq.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

