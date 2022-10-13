Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 300.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

