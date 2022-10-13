Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.53.

Paramount Global Stock Up 3.2 %

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 437,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,194,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

