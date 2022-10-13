Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Up to $69.75

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.75, but opened at $71.80. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $72.38, with a volume of 13,741 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

