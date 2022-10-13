Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $114.10

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.10 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 99.48 ($1.20). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,566,701 shares trading hands.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market capitalization of £798.77 million and a P/E ratio of -100.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

