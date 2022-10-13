PancakeSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $639.55 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $639.55 million and approximately $43.96 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00023282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 336,908,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,386,707 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PancakeSwap has a current supply of 333,798,792.5455309 with 140,375,103.84727234 in circulation. The last known price of PancakeSwap is 4.54061435 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 618 active market(s) with $34,196,537.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pancakeswap.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

