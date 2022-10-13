PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.95

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 7141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

