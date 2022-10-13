Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. 17,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,132. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.51.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

