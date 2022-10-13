Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 254 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.