Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 254 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
