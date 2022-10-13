Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases 2,565 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of MPW opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

