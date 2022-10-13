Pacific Sun Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,756,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $124.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.91 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.