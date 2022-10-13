Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $672,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after buying an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 236,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 508,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,412,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

