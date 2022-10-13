Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $10,069,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBB opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.