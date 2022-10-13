Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

