Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 190 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

