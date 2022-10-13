Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $359.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
