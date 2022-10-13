Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 101.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $196,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

