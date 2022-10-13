Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQZ opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.