Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Sells £279,227.52 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.59), for a total value of £279,227.52 ($337,394.30).

LON:ONT opened at GBX 251 ($3.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 8.51.

ONT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

