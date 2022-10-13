Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

