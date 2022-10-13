Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 7,522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

