Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

OXM stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.