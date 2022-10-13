Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $65,553.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $65,553.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,796.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00266202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00120716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00743495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00566816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00263153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,273,897 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxen (OXEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Oxen has a current supply of 60,268,576. The last known price of Oxen is 0.20148998 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $300,343.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oxen.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

