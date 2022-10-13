Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBF opened at $101.12 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.79 and a twelve month high of $123.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

