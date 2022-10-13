Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.88 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

