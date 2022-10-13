Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of RLY opened at $26.53 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

