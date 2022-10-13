Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,875 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,680,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 20,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

