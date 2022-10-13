Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

