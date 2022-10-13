Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. 251,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,685. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

