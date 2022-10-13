Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $244.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

