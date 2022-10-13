Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tapestry Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

TPR stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.