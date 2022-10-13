Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

OTTR stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,629. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

