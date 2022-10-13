Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Otter Tail Trading Up 4.1 %
OTTR stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,629. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.