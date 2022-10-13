Osmosis (OSMO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.52 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005665 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $300.19 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a cryptocurrency . Osmosis has a current supply of 325,000,000 with 282,464,369 in circulation. The last known price of Osmosis is 1.0872789 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $11,421,054.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osmosis.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

